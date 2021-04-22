Traders briefed on steps taken for ease of doing business

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) President Sherbaz Bilour Thursday called on KP-BOIT CEO Hassan Daud Butt to deliberate on the initiatives taken by the provincial government towards Ease of Doing Business and facilitation for the business community.

The SCCI President was accompanied by SCCI Senior Vice President Manzoor Elahi, Vice President Junaid Altaf and Secretary Sajjad Aziz during the meeting.

During the meeting, the KPBOIT CEO shed light on various initiatives and reforms of the provincial government towards ease of doing business and facilitation and gave a detailed presentation on Policies, reforms and strategies, regulatory modernization, Investment, business opportunities in key sectors of KP and the Future course of actions.

The delegate was also briefed on the salient features of the newly established Ease of Doing Business Facilitation Cell at KP-BOIT and its structuring towards business facilitation and grievances redress mechanism.

The CEO highlighted that the Cell was equipped with state of the art technology and connected with the relevant government departments for the speedy facilitation of the business community.

He also informed SCCI delegation that significant progress has been made toward digitization of various services including Building Plan Approval, online firm registration, and concerned department.

KP-BOIT and SCCI along with public and private sector stakeholders will make efforts towards promotion of cross border trade with objectives to benefit from regional transformation in terms of CPEC, KPEC, and CAREC.

The SCCI president appreciated the efforts and actions of the provincial government and KP-BOIT towards ease of doing business and simplification of regulatory regime and creation of business friendly environment in the province and showed keen interest to join hands with KP-BOIT in future endeavors.

Both KPBOIT and SCCI agreed to work for enhancement of business and trade activities through mutual cooperation for promotion of Investment and business across all economic sectors of the province. The two sides agreed to have regular interaction on monthly basis and work on export potential of various sectors including marble and gemstones.