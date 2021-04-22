PCB and PSL franchises at loggers head over PSL fact-finding report

LAHORE: The mistrust between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises seems to be growing after the former refused to share the fact-finding report regarding PSL 6 postponement with the franchise owners. The sixth edition of PSL was postponed on March 4, due to multiple Covid-19 cases among players and support staff, with 20 matches remaining. On March 7, distinguished infectious disease experts Dr Syed Faisal Mahmood and Dr Salma Muhammad Abbas were appointed as independent members of the two-person fact-finding panel, who had been tasked to carry-out a holistic and detailed review of the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures for the Pakistan Super League 6, identify any gaps and advise as to the reasons why the bio-secure environment did not remain Covid-free.

The independent panel recently submitted its report to PCB Chairman Mr Ehsan Mani but surprisingly the board has not shared the report with the PSL franchises. According to reports, the board is concerned about the reported being leaked to media. Hence, they have asked the franchises to come to PCB headquarters in Lahore, if they want to view the findings in the report. Sources further added that franchises owners are not happy with the aforementioned development as they believe it will increase the distrust between important stakeholders of the event.

One franchises official said: “We have come to know that franchises have been blamed in the report for the postponement of PSL. However, PCB is to blame for whatever happened.” According to reports, no franchises owner has gone to the PCB headquarters to read the report yet. Only one managerial level employee of a franchise has made the trip to Gaddafi Stadium till now. PCB’s Director Media Samiul Hasan Burney, when contacted, said: “We have informed all the franchises that they can come to Gaddafi Stadium to view the report. Those who have not seen the report as of yet, the doors of Gaddafi Stadium are open for them.”