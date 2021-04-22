Tarin lauds SBP for shielding businesses amid pandemic

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Wednesday commended the measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to shield small and medium businesses against insolvency and joblessness amid Covid-19 pandemic.

According to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry, the minister was talking to Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Reza Baqir, who called on him here and updated him on different policy initiatives taken to support businesses amid Coronavirus pandemic. Shaukat Tarin also lauded the ‘Roshan Digital Accounts’ initiative, which facilitated non-resident Pakistanis to mobilize their savings by making investment in Pakistan through online banking. Meanwhile, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain also called on the federal minister and briefed him on the progress made on various aspects of Civil Service reforms.