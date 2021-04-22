Customs launches automated scanning of import consignments

Pakistan Customs has launched a new automated scanning facility for containerised import consignments of industrial raw materials for speedy clearance at ports. According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the Customs has introduced a new automated process in the WeBOC system for scanning of containerised import consignments. The introduction of Non-Intrusive Inspection System by Customs was a long awaited initiative aimed at replacing physical inspection of cargo and reducing the dwell time at ports by using the latest scanning technology in line with international best practices.

The Karachi Port and Port Qasim have Customs scanning facilities installed with the assistance of Japanese government under the JICA programme in addition to the scanners of the terminal operators. The Blue Channel will be part of the Risk Management System (RMS) through which Customs will be able to select the consignments of containerised cargo based on RMS by using a computer program targeting the suspected shipments. The system shall operate without human intervention which is designed to be based on the risk profiling and risk parameters.

The scheme is envisaged to reduce the physical examination of goods which is time consuming and costlier besides causing port congestion. The program has been implemented initially at KICT, SAPT terminals of Karachi port and at QICT, Port Qasim with effect from 19th April, 2021 for industrial raw materials and drastic reduction in clearance time of such consignments has been observed.