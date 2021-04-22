Dollar upsurge against rupee continues

Pakistani rupee was weakened by 25 paisas (-0.16 percent) against the US dollar in the interbank for the third straight day on Wednesday. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar opened at Rs152.99 and closed at Rs153.24. Within the open market, rupee was traded at 153.00/153.50 per dollar.

The rupee has lost Rs0.42 against the greenback during the last three days, while it has gained Rs14.81 against the greenback in fiscal year 2020-21 and appreciation has been Rs6.61 in the current year. The currency dealers said that the market witnessed demand from corporate buyers as foreign companies were sending their profit and dividends to their parent companies abroad.