Sikandar out for an indefinite period after bone marrow infection

HARARE: Sikandar Raza will be out of action for an indefinite period after suffering an infection on his bone marrow, which was suspected to be cancerous at one stage. Following surgery on April 2 to remove the tumour, he has been cleared of serious illness but the recovery period is expected to take several weeks. Raza, who is at home going through cycles of medication and injections, said that he first felt a lot of pain in his right arm during the Zimbabwe-Afghanistan series in Abu Dhabi last month. He played both Tests and the three T20Is, which ended on March 20. Returning to Harare, he saw a specialist and tests revealed something more serious than just regular muscle pain. “I had pain in my right arm during the Abu Dhabi Tests,” Raza said. “We treated like it was muscular pain initially but the pain kept getting worse. I remember staying up all night, unable to sleep despite having sleeping pills. That’s how I played the Test matches.” Raza said that his recovery would take a long time. He will definitely miss the ongoing Pakistan series.













