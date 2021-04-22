Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira and Rose

How do you calm your man down when he is angry? I really want to learn this. My husband has a bad temper otherwise he’s a nice guy but when he’s angry, he just becomes impossible. I’m not saying he gets abusive or physical but he just starts yelling and banging doors and it could be a little too much. Help. Thanks

Regards,

Anger Management

Mathira’s Advice:

Anyone can get angry and the thing with this emotion is that only the person experiencing it can control it. My advice would be to observe what triggers him and if it has something to do with you, try not repeating that. Sometimes, when a man is facing problems like at the work front or financial issues, and even personal problems that he doesn’t want to discuss because he doesn’t want to burden you, he tends to act moody and edgy. Everything irritates them. Just sit down and have a heart to heart talk with him because I believe a couple needs to communicate. The moment you get angry in a relationship; you feel like communicating less with your partner. A successful couple is one that not only shares its happy moments together but also shares the bad moments too. Both of you need to get to know each other inside and out and that can only happen if you notice the triggering factors that lead to his temper outrage.

Rose’s Advice:

First of all, if it’s your husband who has a temper, he should be the one wanting to calm himself down, and not you doing it for him. There are so many techniques for anger management. He can seek therapy. Our society compels a woman to be silent if her spouse is getting angry. When he’s in a good mood, just tell him that sweetheart, you need to control your anger. Tell him that you can also lose your temper and not just him. You need to stop spoiling him by remaining silent when he’s angry. You’re not his mother that he can scream, yell, throw a tantrum and you put up with it. You’re his spouse who has an equal right to respect. If the roles were reversed and you were the one getting angry, he would call you out on your very first tantrum. Just tell him that sweetie, learn how to control your temper because I really can’t put up with it. Techniques such as breathing exercises and counting to 10 really help.

