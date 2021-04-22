Syra Yousuf celebrates birthday among family and friends

Syra Yousuf kept it small and intimate as she celebrated her 33rd birthday on Tuesday among close friends and family.

The actor shared pictures from the small celebration on her Instagram stories, in which she was seen beaming from ear to ear as she sat down to cut her birthday cake amid family and friends including sister Palwasha Yousuf.

Palwasha also shared pictures from her sister’s big day, including that of a stunning cake and balloon decor to mark the occasion.

From the looks of it, Syra had two small celebrations which were kept intimate owing to the pandemic. She was seen in a simple white tee in one, and in the other, she was seen in a gorgeous monochrome crop top.

Here’s wishing the starlet a belated happy birthday!