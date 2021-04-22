Pakistan marks 83rd death anniversary of Allama Iqbal

The 83rd death anniversary of national poet and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed today, Wednesday. Allama Iqbal, through his revolutionary thinking, had given the Muslims of the subcontinent the concept of a separate state, where they could live in accordance with their religion and customs. A number of functions have been arranged to pay homage to the great thinker, according to Radio Pakistan. Iqbal elaborated Two-Nation Theory and presented the concept of a separate land for Muslims of Indian subcontinent, where they could independently live in accordance with their religious and cultural traditions. Born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot, Iqbal breathed his last on April 21, 1938, in Lahore. His most popular works include Asrar-e-Khudi, Payam- i-Mashriq, Bang-i-Dara, Bal-i-Jibril, Zarb-i-Kalim and Armughan-e-Hijaz.













