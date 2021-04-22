Priyanka Chopra ‘begs’ Indian fans to stay home amidst surge in COVID-19 cases

Actress Priyanka Chopra is extremely worried about the mercurial rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India and about the healthcare infrastructure reaching a breaking point.

On Tuesday (April 20), the 38-year-old actress posted a statement on Twitter urging everyone to stay at their homes.

“The COVID 19 situation across India is grave.I’m seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary…the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point,” wrote the Quantico star.

She further added, “Please stay home I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, community and your frontline workers. Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing: stay home, ensure everyone you know stays home, if you have to step out wear a mask, talk to those around you and help them understand this situation we cannot take this lightly. Get the vaccine when it’s your turn. Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system”.

India now has the second maximum number of active COVID cases in the entire world. The country is facing a severe shortage of hospital beds, ventilators, RT-PCR test kits and COVID medicines like Remedisvir in the wake of the second wave of the virus.

Various Bollywood celebrities like Sonu Sood, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar were infected with the virus in its second wave, which is said to be more contagious and severe.