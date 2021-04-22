Holding powerful mafias accountable for crimes ‘difficult’ in Pakistan: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday asserted that there should be one law applicable for the weak and strong segments of society, saying that society is identified by it impoverished segments and not the wealthier class.

The prime minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Jalozai housing scheme in Nowshera where he highlighted that this is the first time that efforts are being made for the development of people from lower income classes.

The prime minister said the rule of law means to hold the powerful accountable for their crimes. “Here [in Pakistan], it is difficult to hold the powerful accountable. The sugar mafia is making profits by selling expensive sugar, they [mafia] don’t even pay taxes,” the prime minister regretted.

Imran Khan said caring for the poor and ensuring rule of law is in line with Islam’s first welfare State of Medina where Holy Prophet (PBUH) brought a revolution for mankind. He said no nation can prosper if it neglects its weaker segments and fails to ensure rule of law. The rule of law, he said, is the main component of a strong society. On the other hand, a banana republic protects its powerful people only, he added.

The prime minister said the government has launched the New Pakistan Housing Scheme across the country with an aim to empower the lower income class of the country. “We have tried our best to build cheap houses on government land by giving a subsidy of Rs300,000 on every house and only 3% interest on the home’s loan,” the premier said.

He lamented that the housing project was delayed because banks were unwilling to lend. The law has been stuck in court for 11 years, he said, terming provision of shelter to the common man a basic responsibility of the state. He said with the government’s efforts, a long-delayed foreclosure law was settled that resulted in an agreement with banks on mortgage financing, which was the key factor in the materialization of the project. The prime minister urged the banks to further streamline their loan disbursement procedure including training of the staff to facilitate the aspirants.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government is focused on bringing a revolution in tourism and agriculture by revamping the sectors on modern lines.

Addressing at the inauguration of Peshawar-Dara Adam Khel road and the groundbreaking of Chitral-Shindur road, the prime minister said proper infrastructure and roads would make the connecting areas a hub of tourism. He said Pakistan had immense potential in tourism, which if properly explored could greatly boost both foreign and local tourism. He said the country was blessed with serene natural beauty particularly its northern areas, however regretted that previous rulers spent their vacations in Europe, but ignored the local tourist spots. Imran Khan said properly worked-out road infrastructure and launch of telecommunication services would bring an economic boom to these areas. He said the next step was development of resorts to cater to the influx of tourists. He stressed carrying out geographical zoning of the tourist areas and ensuring proper bylaws by limiting the construction area of hotels and preserving the green pastures and prairies. On agriculture, he said a revolution would be witnessed with focus on plantation particularly the vegetation of olives and saffron, which would not only contribute to food security but also help earn revenue. The prime minister said he had issued directives to promote growing avocados in Islamabad for its land being quite fertile for the fruit.