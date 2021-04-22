Iran desires to strengthen ties with Pakistan

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday expressed his country’s commitment to further enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan in trade, investment, liaison and border management.

The views were expressed as Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on the Iranian president at the Presidential Palace in Tehran, the Foreign Office said.

The foreign minister, on behalf of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, conveyed a message of goodwill to President Rouhani and the brotherly Iranian nation. Qureshi said under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, the government is committed to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran as well as promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.