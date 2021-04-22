Demanding CNIC for sugar purchase violates basic rights: LHC

The Lahore High Court has observed that forcing people to wait in long queues and asking them for their computerised national identity cards (CNICs) to buy sugar is violation of fundamental human rights. The court’s remarks came on Wednesday during the hearing of a case pertaining to long queues of people outside Ramazan bazaars for the procurement of sugar. “It is the government’s job to control prices,” the court remarked. Responding to the court’s comments, the public prosecutor said long queues were common whenever there is a sale at a store — it even happens in Europe. At the public prosecutor’s comparison of Ramazan bazaars to European markers, the court expressed anger. “Are sales placed on basic necessities in Europe?” Later, the high court asked secretaries to ensure immediate measures to redress the situation, while adjourning the hearing.













