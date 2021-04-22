More than 300,000 people from other provinces came to Sindh for treatment: Murataza Wahab

Sindh Government Spokesperson and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that more than 300,000 people from other provinces came to Sindh for treatment in two years.

He revealed this while addressing a press conference at Media Corner of Sindh Assembly Building. He told the media about the details of patients across the country and said that hospitals in Sindh province were serving the people of Pakistan.

Addressing the Federal Minister Murad Saeed, the Sindh Government Spokesperson questioned that“if you have spilled milk and honey canals, then why are people coming to Sindh from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for treatment?” He revealed that that more than 38,000 patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone visited Sindh for the treatment.

He said that people across the country are benefiting from Sindh Cyber Knife facility, and Gambit Medical Center is the only public hospital in Pakistan which carries out liver and kidney transplants free of cost. So far, more than 200 liver transplants have been performed in GIMS, 86 of which were from other provinces.

“They only make accusations, but we believe in practical work and service to the people,”, he added that “Murad Saeed made a big confession in his eloquent speech claiming that Imran Khan did not come to build factories” but the spokesperson lamented that Imran Khan actually came to close factories. The Prime Minister promised jobs and houses but he snatched jobs and roofs from the people, he said.

The spokesperson said that Imran khan is snatching the roof of the poor man, and has proved that he had come to close the factory. Khan Sahib is really Ailan Khan. He did not keep any promise. He questioned Murad Saeed , that if “PTI is giving out health cards and free treatment, then why are the people from all over Pakistan coming to Sindh for treatment.”

Spokesperson of Sindh Government said that the Sindh government was providing the best healthcare facilities, but Murad Saeed had come to market his health card. The Sindh government does not issue health cards. We believe that every citizen of Pakistan should have access to health facilities.

“I speak on the basis of facts, so I find them offensive,” he said. Imran Khan talks of Rs 162 billion, mobile health unit in Thar, he spoke about Hyderabad University and inaugurated the university in Islamabad. Don’t we have the right to ask how many students from Hyderabad have graduated from the university?” questioned Murtaza Wahab.