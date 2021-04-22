Pakistan elected to three key UN bodies

Pakistan has been elected to the three key UN bodies including the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, the Commission on the Status of Women and the Commission on Population and Development. These commissions play a pivotal role in enhancing international cooperation on various social and economic issues. Pakistan will assume the membership of these three commissions from 1st January next year. Meanwhile, in a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Pakistan’s simultaneous election to the three important commissions is a reflection of the international community’s confidence in Pakistan’s active role and constructive contributions at the United Nations. He said that Pakistan will continue to foster international cooperation for combating transnational organized crime and improving efficiency and fairness of the criminal justice administration system, promote gender equality and women empowerment and support initiatives aimed at assisting countries in developing their capacity to produce and analyse population data and information.













