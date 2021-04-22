3rd Pakistan-Iran border crossing Pishin-Mand opened

Pakistan and Iran on Wednesday opened the third cross-border point Pishin-Mand, adjacent to Kech district in Balochistan, to enhance trade exchanges.

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Khan and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami attended the opening ceremony.

Addressing the event, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal said that it is a historic step for Pakistan and Iran and for the people of Balochistan in particular. She said that the relations between the both countries are being strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said the border crossing will prove to be a milestone in providing employment and trade benefits to the residents of the area. These border crossings will not only help boost bilateral trade between the two Muslim neighbouring countries, but also promote tourism in the area, she added..

Speaking on the occasion, Eslami praised the two countries’ efforts for the expansion of trade ties and said: “In order to develop our relations and exchanges with our friend and neighbour Pakistan, we pursued some serious measures in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the first of which was the inauguration of the second border crossing between the two countries last year and this year too we are witnessing the opening of the third official border with this country.”

“This will completely change the level and nature of trade exchanges and commutes between the two countries,” Eslami stressed. “Adding two official trading terminals as well as six border markets will help us move towards good trade conditions with Pakistan,” he added.

It should be noted that “Pishin” border crossing is the third official crossing between Iran and Pakistan for transit between the two countries after two crossings Mirjavah and Rimdan. Trade exchanges and commutes between the two countries are currently carried out via Mirjaveh and Rimdan borders.