12 killed in road accident in Khairpur

As many as 12 passengers were killed at Hussainabad Bus Stop near Khairpur town on Wednesday when a bus and van collided head-on. The Sanghar-bound bus collided with the van, as a result, both overturned leaving behind as many as 12 dead and over 20 people seriously injured.

The passenger van during the collision was badly damaged due to which many of its passengers died and injured. The rescue teams and the area people rushed to the scene after the crash and started the rescue operations to shift the bodies and injured in Khairpur Civil Hospital and other health units. The district administration declared the state of the emergency in hospitals of the town to provide medical aid to those injured.

Nine men, two children and a woman were among those who died on the spot. Those who lost their lives included Ghulam Hussain and his minor daughter Neena, Dad Mohammad, Ali Sher, Syed Ali Dino Shah, Mansoor Ahmed, Sajjid, Abdullah, Syed Dinal Shah, Mohammad Subhan, Nazal and Naseeruddin. The bodies of the victims were handed over to their relatives, who belonged to different districts. PPP MNA from Khairpur Dr Nafisa Shah expressed her deep grief over the road mishap and prayed for the departed souls. The district administration is providing all the required medical assistance to those injured in the fatal road accident, she added.