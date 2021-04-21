12 killed, 8 injured in passenger coach collision in Khairpur

At least 12 people were killed on Wednesday in a road accident when a passenger coach and a van collided with each other near Shah Abdul Latif University in Khairpur.

The rescue teams have reached the accident site, the old National Highway. According to rescue officials, the accident took place after the tie rod of the vehicle broke.

According to Magsi, the accident occurred due to a broken tie rod in the passenger wagon heading towards Sukkur.

Eyewitnesses told police they saw the tyre of the wagon detaching itself from the vehicle and going of control before hitting the passenger coach heading towards Sanghar from Sukkur.