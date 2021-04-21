Opp comes down hard on govt for ‘mishandling’ TLP crisis

The opposition on Tuesday came down hard on the PTI-led government over what it claimed mishandling of the protests by proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the law and order situation in the country following clashes with the banned TLP is the premier’s mess to fix and suggested that the prime minister either ‘clean it up or go home’.

The tweet from the PPP leader came a few hours after Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said the government would present a resolution in the National Assembly seeking the expulsion of the French envoy and withdraw cases against members of the outlawed TLP.

Bilawal referenced the violence that occured over the past week involving protests by the proscribed organisation, subsequent clashes with police and the government’s decision to ban the TLP as a terrorist entity. He criticised the prime minister for not bringing the issue to the National Assembly in the first place. “Agreement wasn’t brought to NA, govt took action on streets, then banned [the TLP], people killed, over 500 policemen injured, closed internet, PM didn’t make statement in NA, didn’t take NA into confidence at any stage. Now PTI wants to hide behind NA. It’s your mess PM, clean up or go home,” he tweeted.

PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi questioned if the government had to hold negotiations with TLP, then why was it banned. In a media talk in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the facts of what happened in Lahore have still not come to light. “These processes do not happen in a democracy,” he said.

The PML-N leader said it was not known what promises were made by the government to TLP. He said the National Assembly was suddenly adjourned for two days. “If the prime minister had the courage, he would have addressed the Parliament. There are containers in the capital, what is the fear?” he asked.

Every Pakistani is asking why there is chaos in the country, Abbasi said in his media talk. The protesters, he said, are saying that it was the expulsion of the French ambassador was promised. “But who made this promise?” Abbasi asked, adding that the one who is responsible is not ready to accept responsibility.

Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is saying that he is responsible and is working [t resolve the issues], the former PM said, adding that the facts of what happened in Faizabad are very bitter and lessons should be learnt from it. The only way to make the facts public is through the ‘truth commission’, Abbasi said. In a reference to frequent cabinet reshuffles by the premier, Abbasi commented that moving ministers back and forth would not solve matters.