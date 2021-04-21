Daily Times

Wednesday, April 21, 2021


Former Pemra chairman Absar Alam injured in gun attack

Daily Times Monitor

Veteran journalist and former Pemra chairman Absar Alam was shot and injured in an attack in Islamabad Tuesday evening, the police said. The former Pemra chairman was on a walk in a park in Islamabad’s F-11 sector when he was shot by unidentified men, according to the police.

Alam was shifted to a hospital where he was in a stable condition, his colleagues said. The veteran journalist sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has taken notice of the attack and ordered an investigation into it.

