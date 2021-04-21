Sri Lankan monks hope Pakistan to promote religious tourism

A delegation comprising senior Buddhist Monks from Sri Lanka visited Badshahi Mosque and Lahore Fort on Tuesday. The Buddhist delegation was led by Dr Walpole Piyananda, who is the abbot and president of Dharma Vijaya Buddhist Vihara, USA.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Walpola Piyananda said that every religion has given a message of peace and harmony. He said that Pakistan has always helped Sri Lanka in the hour of need, including assistance towards counter-terrorism measures. He hoped that the Pakistan government would take further steps to promote religious tourism.

The delegation is in Pakistan on a week-long religious pilgrimage to various Buddhist heritage sites, which has been arranged by the High Commission of Pakistan Colombo with a view to promote religious tourism in Pakistan. Pakistan is home to the ancient Buddhist civilisation which has remained hidden from the eyes of the world over the years.

The Buddhist delegation will also hold meetings with officials of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during a visit to Islamabad.