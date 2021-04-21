Flow of Covid-19 patients brings Punjab, KP hospitals under stress

The hospitals in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces have been under stress due to soaring cases of Covid-19. According to details, occupancy of ventilators by corona patients in Gujranwala has reached 88 percent, while 85 pct oxygenated beds of total capacity have also been filled. In Multan 85 percent and in Lahore 82 percent ventilators have been filled with the coronavirus patients.

In Lahore, ICU beds at major hospitals including Meo Hospital, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and Government Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Hospital are occupied to their capacity with only five percent collective beds left at these major health facilities. “As many as 250 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators in Lahore,” they said adding that overall, the ICU occupancy at Lahore hospitals has reached 89 percent. Besides this, 600 patients are currently being treated at high oxygen wards in the city. “The occupancy at high oxygen units has reached 94 percent while remained at 45 percent at low oxygen units,” they said. Punjab witnessed its worst pandemic day with 104 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic last year in February.

Meanwhile, 95 percent ventilators have been occupied with coronavirus patients in Mardan, 72 percent in Peshawar, 68 percent in Nowshera and 65 percent oxygen beds in Swat are occupied by the coronavirus patients.