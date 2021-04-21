Concerns at high prices of oxygen cylinders’ prices

Amid the third wave of the novel coronavirus that is wreaking havoc all across the globe, people in the scenic valley are also on the receiving end because of the pandemic and the sky rocking price of oxygen cylinders. The price of per cylinder has gone up from Rs200 to 1,100 in the past couple of months.

With the increase in the number of COVID-19 contracting people and the high mortality rate, the people of Swat valley are also witnessing the price of oxygen cylinders. Ahmad Ali, whose close relative was a COVID-positive case, told Daily Times the patient had been on oxygen support as his condition was serious. During our hospital stay, we found it hard to get oxygen for the patient from the hospital stock and that is why we bought it from outside the hospital. Ali said they were poor and could hardly afford the oxygen cylinders from the open market. He said the first cylinder that they bought for Rs400 was available for Rs1,100 the very next day. Muhammad Hussain, another resident of the main city of Mingora, said the prices of oxygen cylinders had witnessed a surge from the first wave of coronavirus. “It was Rs100 only, but the increasing demand put the price at Rs200 the next day,” Hussain said. He lamented the government had so far done nothing and turned a blind eye to this worrying situation. The official at the District Health Office said there was no shortage of oxygen supply to the patients as all the patients at the government health facilities are being given oxygen and there is no shortage of oxygen at all in health facility of Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital.