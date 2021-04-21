Subsidized flour sale ongoing in Ramazan bazaars

The sale of 10kg bags of flour at the subsidized rate of Rs 375 in 19 Sasta Ramazan bazaars in the district is continued and a total of 26,962 bags were sold on Monday. According to details in Akbar Chowk, Gulistan Colony, 912 bags were sold. Similarly, 912 bags were sold in Chatri Wali ground Jinnah Colony, 1,350 in Faizan Madina Chowk, 1,464 in Fawara Chowk near Kashmir Park People’s Colony No 2, 1,875 bags in Iron Market D-Type Colony, 3,496 bags in Kaleem Shaheed Park on Narwala Road, 852 bags in Town Stop, 405 bags in Model Bazar on Millat Road opposite Sandal College, 957 bags Riaz Shahid Chowk Islam Nagar in Ramzan Bazaar, 2,832 bags in Cheap Model Bazaar Jhang Road, 602 bags in Sir Syed Town Factory Area, 912 bags on Main Jhang Road in 74 JB Thikriwala Ramzan Bazaar, 1,054 bags in Ramzan Bazaar of Dijkot, 1,520 bags in Ramazan Bazaar of Jaranwala Ada in Khurrianwala, 2,128 bags in Masjid Bazar near PTCLoffice in Jaranwala, 675 bags in Pul Sem Canal Rail Bazaar Mamoun Kanjan, 1,672 bags in Quaid-e-Azam Road near Lari Ada, Tandlianwala, 1,976 at Rickshaw Stand Samundari near Gojra Road and in Chiniot road near Jinnah Park Chak Jhumra, and 1,368 bags weighing 10kg of flour were sold.













