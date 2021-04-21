Islamabad, Baku discuss naval cooperation, regional security

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizada Tuesday discussed military cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Azerbaijani embassy, Admiral Niazi recalled the participation of the Azerbaijani Navy in the AMAN-21 exercises in Pakistan and noted that his country’s navy is ready to educate and provide military-technical capabilities to Azerbaijan.

The naval chief reiterated his country’s support for Azerbaijan’s fair position over Karabakh. He congratulated Azerbaijan on the historic victory in the Second Karabakh War.

He stressed that Pakistan always supports the fair position of Azerbaijan and this support is based on the historical, religious and cultural ties between the Pakistani and Azerbaijani nations.

The commander also highly assessed Azerbaijan’s support to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

The ambassador noted that Azerbaijan is interested in cooperation with Pakistan in the military sphere, saying that the interaction of the naval forces of the two countries continues successfully. Alizade stressed that the Azerbaijani state and nation highly value Pakistan’s political and moral support.

The visiting dignitary lauded Pakistan and the Pakistan Navy, in particular, for gathering countries around the world on a single platform through Peace Exercises.

At the meeting, the two men also focused on regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

Since the start of the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Pakistan was among the first countries supporting Azerbaijan. Pakistan supports Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country’s liberated territories. Relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first three countries to recognise Azerbaijan’s independence.