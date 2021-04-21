Punjab approves project for rehabilitation of special children: Firdous

The government of Punjab has approved a project for differently-abled children which will provide a boarding/lodging facility for the rehabilitation of special children through recreational and sports therapy.

Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan announced this on Tuesday during a press conference along with Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq and Vice-Chairman Lahore Development Authority (LDA) SM Imran on Tuesday.

Dr Firdous said that the Punjab government is determined to materialise the Prime Minister’s core agenda of Riyasat-e-Madina into reality, adding that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has conducted balloting of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments project earlier in the day for the allotment of 2,000 apartments to LDA, federal and provincial government employees.

She emphasised that no leader except Imran Khan has dared to strongly plead the case of Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) before the world leaders. In the past, instead of adopting any sane attitude, the life and property of the people were damaged as the past governments had failed to realise the importance of the situation.

Regrettably, past heads of the state failed to devise and implement a strategy to sensitize the global community that the protection of Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH) is a matter of life and death for every Muslim, she added.

She said that it is important to note that uniting the Muslim world on the issue of Namoos-e-Risalat is the most important mission for PM Imran Khan and the bravery with which he has pleaded this case at every forum is simply unique. Responding to a question, Dr Firdous said the federal interior minister led successful negotiations and the Punjab government will follow all the directions given to it in this regard.

To another question, the SACM said the government will not allow anyone to establish a state within a state. It is obligatory for every citizen to maintain supremacy of law and follow rule of law. No individual or group will be allowed to challenge the constitution of Pakistan, she added.