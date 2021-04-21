15-day trial run of electric bus completes in Karachi

Pakistan has completed a 15-day trial run of the K9 pure electric bus recently in its largest city Karachi, says a report published by China Economic Net (CEN). Co-produced by China’s leading new energy vehicle manufacturer BYD and its Pakistani partners, it is the first pure electric bus in Pakistan and the first formal commercial vehicle in Sindh Province.

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah said: “We are very excited to welcome Pakistan’s first pure electric bus. The successful trial run of the bus in Karachi marks an important step towards electrification. We plan to add 100 such buses within this year, and hope that in the future, pure electric buses will be available all over the country.”

The K9 bus can take 35 passengers and plans to carry out local commercial operations in Karachi in the future, allowing residents along the route to experience more convenient and cleaner daily travel. During the trial operation period, the bus was widely loved by the public and became a green scenery line in Karachi.

Zhang Jie, Assistant General Manager of BYD Asia-Pacific Automotive Sales Division, said: “It’s a great honor to put BYD’s electric bus K9 into operation in Karachi. I believe that Karachi will become a model of green city in Pakistan, bringing people smarter, safer, and clean travel experience.”

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also expressed his support for the province’s initiative to promote green travel. He called on the governments of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to adopt pure electric buses as soon as possible to build a large urban green transportation system and contribute to energy conservation and emission reduction.

BYD has been committed to promoting the development of urban transportation electrification. With the introduction of pure electric buses in cities represented by Karachi, it will help Pakistan to popularize a more sophisticated electric bus service system nationwide.