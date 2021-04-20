NUML, ICCI ink MoU to promote industry-academia linkages

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Tuesday to promote linkages between industry and academia and undertake joint research initiatives for the benefit of the industrial sector. The MoU was signed by President ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan and Pro-Rector, Research & Strategic Initiatives (R&SI) Dr M Zubair Iqbal during a ceremony held at NUML University. Senior Vice President Fatma Azim, Vice President ICCI Abdul Rehman Khan, Rector NUML Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar, Director General NUML/Pro-Rector Planning and Resources Brig Muhammad Badr Malik, Pro-Rector Academics Prof. Dr. Safeer Awan, Deans, Aslam Khokhar, Umar Hussain, Hafiz Bilal Munir, Omais Khattak and others were also present at the occasion. By signing the MoU, both sides have agreed to work together to create linkages between industry and academia and promote research culture in industry to boost industrialization in the region and produce demand-driven graduates for the industry. ICCI would also facilitate the job placement of NUML students in its member companies besides providing them internship opportunities in local industries.













