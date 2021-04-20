Invitation to the climate summit

It’s still not clear what kept the US administration from initially inviting Pakistan to its virtual summit on climate change, but the fact that Washington has now changed its decision shows that it was more likely an oversight than a deliberate snub. PM Imran Khan himself appeared bewildered at being left out, even though his government has clearly gone out of its way to encourage as much climate concern as possible considering all the limitations that come along with being a slow growing, third world economy. Yet steps like the billion tree tsunami and banning plastic bags in most parts of the country stood out as sincere efforts in the right direction, even though no other country of the same standing has done even half as much over the last few years.

It is a good sign that the Biden administration is so serious about climate. The previous Donald Trump administration had completely different ideas, and ideals, and it shocked the whole world when it walked out of the Paris Agreement, the globally accepted framework to guide climate efforts. In fact, one of the very first actions of the new president was returning the United States to the said agreement and everybody is now breathing much easier. Countries like Pakistan must be appreciated for the work they are doing in this regard because their growth trajectories do not really allow scaling back industrial activity to check carbon emissions. Pakistan’s round-about strategy, of sorts, which counts on planting trees and cutting down on use of non perishable items like plastic, should be emulated on a very large scale.

It seems a little unfair that rich countries had the freedom to emit as much carbon, etc, as they liked when they were growing but now fiercely oppose any such freedoms for those that are not-so-rich. But it makes sense when you consider the cost that citizens of developing countries have to bear every day in the form of air pollution, water scarcity, smog, etc, which leads to all sorts of disease like lung failure, cancer, and the like. So it’s best to rub shoulders and share concerns with those that have been through this process. The hiccup about first not being invited notwithstanding, Pakistan should look forward to sharing its own experiences at the virtual climate summit in a couple of days. *