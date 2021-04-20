Pandemonium spoils another NA session; Resolution on ongoing unrest could not be tabled

A joint resolution regarding ongoing unrest in the country after countrywide protest by banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) against Prophet’s (PBUH) insult by a French magazine, could not be tabled in the National Assembly (NA) on Monday as ruckus erupted in the house by the opposition members, due to which the Speaker had to adjourn the proceeding till Thursday.

The lower house met on Monday but could not meet any logical solution regarding worsening law and order situation in the country owing to countrywide protest by banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, demanding expulsion of French ambassador. In the previous Session of the house, the Speaker asked the government to take a joint resolution in the house in consultation with all opposition parties on aforementioned matter, so that a collective message could be released as to show the world that the Pakistan can’t tolerate any kind of insult to its religion and holy personalities of the religion.

However, the practice could not be done as per Speaker directives. As proceedings began, some 8 bills were moved, mostly by Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari, which were approved by the house with majority vote. The speaker then gave the floor to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashed Ahmed to give a ‘policy statement’ over the prevailing situation in the country.

Sheikh Rashed while speaking in the house said “I am here on your call and the government was committed to protect the lives and property of people while would also never compromise the sanctity of the messenger (PBUH).” However, he claimed that he would not be able to present ‘policy statement’ since he is ought to leave for Prime Minister Imran Khan public speech which is going to start in a while. Instead, he added, religious Minister Noor ul Haq Qadri would accomplish this task in his replacement.

Before the interior minister could finish his speech, Opposition benches started shouting and thumbing the desks. The Minister, however, hurriedly concluded his two-liner speech and went to Speaker roaster while holding a file in his arms. He whispered (perhaps he requested grant him permission to leave the house as he had to attend the Prime Minister speech) and left the house. Following the interior minister, the Speaker then tried to give floor to the religious Minister, but a pandemonium broke out in the house as opposition continued to protest and didn’t allow him to continue his speech. On which, the Speaker allowed the former Prime Minister and PPP senior leader Raja Pervez Ashraf to express his views.

Raja Ashraf during his speech, expressed annoyance over the Minister’s attitude, in his 20 minutes speech, during which he alleged that the Interior Minister disrespected the august house while giving his ‘bullshit’ remarks. “Is this policy statement? What are they doing with my country? The unrest is on its peak while they are even considering it not an issue, it seems so,” former Premier objected.

He recalled that it seems that the government is losing its senses and unable to understand what to do and what to speak or how to deal with the situation. He said that it’s very regrettable that the Prime Minister is addressing the Nation through TV instead of this Supreme forum. “If Prime Minister is really sincere to solve the issues, he should come here and do all before this house whatsoever he wishes to make the country peaceful as it’s the forum with a mandate to resolve all kinds of public issues,” he stressed.

During the session, some other opposition lawmakers also lashed out at the government regarding its poor handling of current law and order situation in the country by the government. The Speaker again gave the floor to the religious Minister. However, the Opposition again clamored by thumbing desks and shouting slogans. They insisted the Interior Minister himself should give a policy stance of the government.

Earlier, Dr Sheerin Mazari moved the bills including Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2020, Domestic Violence Prevention and Protection Bill, 2020, Juvenile Justice System amendment bill 2021 and some other bills were moved by some other members regarding different matters. Dr Mazari received congratulations and appreciation even from opposition members over this noble cause of human rights defense.

In the beginning, newly elected member from NA-75 Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar took the oath. She received congratulations from the Speaker and many of her colleagues from both treasury and opposition benches.