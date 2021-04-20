No compromise on writ of state, miscreants will be dealt with strictly: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the protection of life and property of the people is the fundamental responsibility of the state and this commitment would be fulfilled at every cost.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM emphasized that the writ of the state would be maintained at every cost and no one would be allowed to challenge it, adding that an impartial investigation of the violent incident would be held, and the law will take its course.

The CM said that no society permits destructive behaviors as fanaticism generates social disorder.

Buzdar added that all are equal before the law, and the government will not tolerate any violators as they would be dealt with strictly. Islam is the religion of peace and tranquility and there is no room for any sort of violence in it, he reiterated.

The Chief Minister also held an important meeting with provincial ministers including Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Sardar Asif Nakai and Hashim Jawan Bakht and discussed various matters pertaining to providing relief to the masses, Ramadan Package, cleanliness situation and the progress on development schemes.

The CM directed the ministers to pay field visits for monitoring the steps taken for providing relief to the citizens. The Punjab government initiated Ramadan Package and agri-fare price shops were set up in Ramadan bazaars.

The government would continue to take every step to provide relief to the general public, he added. Artificial increase in the prices of essential items would not be tolerated and the rights of people would be fully protected, he stressed. Provision of maximum relief was a government agenda and it would go to every extent to control prices to provide relief because the interest of people was dear to the government, he added.

The CM directed to ensure implementation of corona SOPs in Ramadan bazaars, adding that social distancing and face masks’ restrictions be implemented strictly. He directed to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in Lahore and other cities, adding that removal of garbage be expedited. Similarly, cleanliness plans should be daily monitored and the cleanliness of different cities should be ensured at every cost, he directed.

Similarly, timely completion of development projects should be ensured, he said and added that no compromise would be made on the quality of work and third-party monitoring of every project would be held.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement CM said that the Punjab Government had given Rs 5.5 billion special package to provide substantial relief to the people in the month of Ramadan.

Rs 2.4 billion subsidy was given on the provision of flour at a subsidized rate while a ten-kilogram flour bag and sugar were available at Rs 375 and Rs 65 per kg, respectively, he added.

Meanwhile, 150,000 tonne wheat stocks were allocated for the Ramadan package, he added. Similarly, the ministers and advisors were deputed to watch the Ramadan bazaars and “I am also monitoring the field situation” he said. It was sanguine that the crackdown against hoarders and profiteers was yielding positive results and the government would not sit idle till the complete elimination of the price hike mafia, he added.