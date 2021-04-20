Renovated Ram Pyari Museum inaugurated

Masterpiece of the Victorian era in Gujrat, Ram Pyari Museum, was inaugurated in a simple but mesmerising ceremony on Monday. Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism and Archaeology Asif Mehmood inaugurated the museum, which has been renovated by experts from Punjab Archaeology Directorate. Asif said that deputy commissioner and Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry extended tremendous support for restoration of Ram Pyari building. “I am happy that the Punjab government has opened two museums within two weeks thanks to keen interest of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in promoting tourism,” said the adviser. He said Ram Pyari building was badly neglected in the past but the present government under active policy of preserving heritage sites took solid steps and within a short span of time this mesmerising building gets the status which it deserves.













