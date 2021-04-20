All highways, motorways opened for traffic: NHMP

The National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) announced on Monday that all motorways and highways under its jurisdiction are now open for all kinds of traffic.

“Dear commuters, all highways, motorways under NHMP’s jurisdiction are now opened for all kinds of traffic,” the motorway police said on Twitter. The tweet comes on the heels of the country-wide strike announced by religious leaders.

Last week, a religio political group called for protests and sit-ins across the country which took a violent turn after protesters started clashing with the police. According to the police, the protesters also vandalised public and private property while blocking roads which lead to massive traffic jams in different cities of Pakistan, some of which even lasted for more than five hours.