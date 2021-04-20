Focus on Modi’s fascism instead of sharing fake pictures, Mazari advises Indians

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari came down hard on Indians for sharing fake pictures, news items and hashtags against Pakistan to spread anarchy in the country. The minister took to Twitter and advised Indians to “focus hyper energies on fighting Modi’s fascism”. “Indians fanning fake pics, fake news items, hashtags ag(ainst) Pak state & govt – & others using Bot from India for rapid auto-generated tweets! Let’s be clear – we are dealing with our internal law & order issues. My advice to Indians: focus hyper energies on fighting Modi’s fascism,” she tweeted.













