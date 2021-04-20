Attendance remains thin as schools reopen for classes 9-12

The attendance of students remained thin as classes from grades 9 to 12 resumed across the country on Monday.

The National Command and Operation Centre, following its emergent meeting on April 18, decided to resume classes under strict adherence to the Covid-19 SOPs.

Students of the grades 9-12 are to attend the classes in view of the approaching board exams. However, attendance remained significantly low, with fewer children seen in the schools of the federal capital.

On Sunday, the authorities decided to close grades 1 to 8 in view of the third wave of pandemic . It was also decided that online classes will continue in universities with a high infection ratio.

On April 6, the government announced the closure of schools – classes I to VIII – in the districts most affected by the coronavirus, till the 28th of this month.

Following a meeting of the provincial health and education ministers, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced that classes IX to XII would resume from April 19, even in the most affected districts with strict adherence to the precautionary standard operating procedures (SOPs), while the board exams would be held from the third week of May.

“These classes [I to VIII] can take place online but there will be no physical presence during the sessions,” he said. “It is the prerogative of the provinces to decide as to which of their districts are most affected and require strict measures.”