Wheat procurement drive opens, to be monitored diligently

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inaugurated the wheat procurement drive by distributing bandana among the farmers at Wheat Procurement Center Set III. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal Rabi Cheema, District Food Controller Tanveer Ahmed, and other officers of the Food Department were also present.

The commissioner said that the administration would successfully complete this important mission of wheat procurement from farmers and serving the farmers. He said that all the administrative machinery is in full swing to monitor the wheat procurement drive so that the necessary facilities are maintained for the farmers as the Punjab government is taking serious steps for the service and welfare of the farmers. The commissioner warned the staff that any kind of dishonesty or manipulation in the procurement process would not be tolerated and even minor grievances of the farmers would be addressed immediately.

He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements of the center and said that there should be no momentary stagnation or weakness in them till the end of the campaign. He said that apart from fair and transparent distribution of gunny bags, regular procurement of wheat, easy payment of the price, and comfortable arrangements for the farmers at the centers are an important part of the policy of the government under which full attention is being paid to transparency and provision of all possible facilities to the farmers and in this regard, the interests of the farmers would not be jeopardized. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that 11 centers have been set up in the district for the procurement of wheat.

He said that applications are being received manually and online for bardana and on daily basis, 4% bardana of the total target is being provided. He said that apart from Food Green Inspectors of the Food Department, staff of the Finance Department has also been deployed. Wheat procurement centers have been set up at Sarshmeer, Dar ul Ehsan, Jaranwala City, Bachiana, Rodala Road, Jhok Ditta, Tandlianwala City, Kanjuani, Mamoun Kanjan and Samundari where all arrangements are being monitored for the convenience of the farmers.