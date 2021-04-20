Poet Fartash Syed is no more

Famous poet and senior reductionist Dr Fartash Syed (65) died of coronavirus here on Sunday. He was the senior professor of Urdu at the University of Sialkot. According to the university management ,he remained under anti-coronavirus treatment at various hospitals. He was laid to rest in his native graveyard at Vehari district under anti-Coronavirus SOPs amid sobs andvteats. Meanwhile, the management of the University of Sialkot and faculty members have expressed grave concern over this sad demise. They prayed that the departed soul may rest in heaven and the grieved family May bear this loss with fortitude.













