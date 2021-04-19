Foundation stone of first Chinese industry laid

First Chinese industry on Monday laid its foundation in the CPEC Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and have started work in the Zone. Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Lt. General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa visited the site along with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong. In his tweet Asim Bajwa said the SEZ was progressing well and all the amenities including power, gas, access road, security wall were being provided as per envisaged time lines. Meanwhile, an official of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment told APP that the SEZ Committee of Rashakai Special Economic Zone had allocated 40 acres of land to Century Steel (Pvt) Ltd, which was owned by Fuzhou Julitaihe International Company. The Century Steel has to invest US $ 50 million and will produce 250,000 tons steel products at their plant in the Rashakai SEZ.













