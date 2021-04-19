BoP, Millat Tractors sign MoU for fast track processing and delivery of machinery

The Bank of Punjab and Millat Tractors Limited- MTL have signed an MOU for provision of Fast Track Processing and Delivery of Tractors and Farm Machinery to qualifying applicants at subsidized markup rate under Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan – Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (PMKJ YES).

The ceremony was held at The Bank of Punjab Head Office in Gulberg Lahore. Usman Dar – Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs was the chief guest of the ceremony. Zafar Masud – President & CEO BoP and Asif Riaz – Group Head Retail and Priority Sectors Lending represented BoP while Millat Tractors Limited was represented by Sikandar M Khan – Chairman Millat Group, S.M. Irfan Aqueel – CEO and Azhar Noor General Manager Marketing. This MoU is in line with the Prime Minister’s Vision to support farmers in order to boost country’s economy and serve as a Job creation medium. Speaking on the occasion Mr. Zafar Masud said that: “BOP is currently the Top Performing Bank with a total disbursement of more than Rs 2.4 billion under KJ YES, whereas Millat Tractors Limited is Pakistan’s Leading Tractors and Farm machinery manufacturer with market share of over 60%.