WCCI to organise women handicraft show next month

Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar Monday decided to organise a women handicraft show next month.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by WCCI President Rabail Riaz here at the chamber house which was attended by WCCI senior vice president Naseem Akhtar, vice president and MPA Rabia Basri, executive members Anila Khalid, Shahida Mazhar, others members Zaneera Ijaz, Benazir Sheikh, Farakh Naz, Aasia Alam, Ghazala, Zaara Imtiaz, Saima Amjad, Shaida Shaheen, Shabana Abdullah, Safina Naz, Azra Noreen and Shaista Afridi.

The meeting discussed the initiative pertaining to economic development and empowerment of businesswomen. In order to promote handmade products of businesswomen, the meeting decided to organize a women handicraft show in last week of May, which will also feature a fashion and student’s talent awards show.

During the meeting, the members gave full authority to WCCI President Rabail Riaz to form committees regarding the upcoming trade fair. Rabail Riaz, while speaking on the occasion, said the women were contributing a lot in economic development of the country.

She, however, emphasized that it was a dire need of the hour to provide ample opportunities to women to perform their abilities and skills in an efficient manner.

She added that the organizing of a women trade fair/fashion show was part of the WCCI efforts in this regard. She said if the women could provide avenues to demonstrate their abilities so they will continue to contribute their share in the national economy.