KMC, UNDP ink MoU to boost Karachi infrastructure

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said that the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) will help uplifting parks, infrastructure and environment of the city.

The participation of international development agencies and civil society in the process of development and prosperity of Karachi is welcoming,” the Administrator passed these remarks while speaking at the signing of a MoU between the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the UNDP. The KMC has become just a second local body after Turkey’s Istanbul Municipality that joined hands with the UNDP which is a great honor for the citizens of Karachi.

The MoU was signed by Administrator Karachi and UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Knut Ostby.

As per MoU, the UNDP will support KMC’s Parks and Horticulture department in its Sustainable Development Program, especially in the areas of economic growth, urban development, environmental improvement, infrastructure development, solid waste management, health and education. Mutual cooperation will be promoted in various fields for skills development as well as increasing employment opportunities, to cater issues migration to urban areas, in line with the various UNDP models of SDGs. He said that environmental pollution is being given importance at international level as steps are taken to combat the same. In a metropolitan city like Karachi, environmental pollution is a major issue especially in industrial areas, adding that various measures are being taken to address them, including tree plantation.

Ahmed said that the UNDP is conducting research in various international forums for environmental improvement with a special focus on this sector in under developed countries. “We want to take full advantage of UNDP’s experience and expertise for uplifting parks, infrastructure and combating environmental issues,” he added. UNDP Resident Representative Knut Ostby said “UNDP and KMC have signed an MOU to promote sustainable development, with a keen focus on decent work and economic growth, sustainable cities and communities, and climate action.