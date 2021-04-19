PCJCCI chief stresses need to promote online business

Given the prevailing global situation that arose in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s essential to develop digital communication channels for continuing sustainable trade between China and Pakistan. Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President SM Naveed said this in a meeting with e-commerce experts on Monday at the chamber premises. He said that PCJCCI has initiated one-on-one consultancy sessions to create awareness of practical implications of e-commerce using social media and digital platforms without outsourcing. In Pakistan there is a dire need to promote online business and teach various methods which can further help increase sales, reduce support costs, build trust with buyers, increase average order value, and increase Google ranking, he said and assured to develop a network of e-commerce expert for assistance of SMEs in Pakistan to be self-reliant in the digital communication. Daud Ahmed, senior vice president of PCJCCI, said that PCJCCI is conducting various online sessions with the experts on regular basis to digitally link its member companies with Chinese enterprises of electronics, auto-spare parts, machinery, metal, industrial parts, and hardware primarily to strengthen the industry.













