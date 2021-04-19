The UK travel ban

The way the third wave of the coronavirus has got some governments to cut down on foreign travelers is understandable because it is everybody’s duty to be extra cautious in these times. International travel limitations are, in fact, just an extension of various forms of lockdowns that are presently employed in different degrees in different countries precisely so contact between people is kept at a minimum and the virus is kept from spreading even faster. Yet such decisions should be based on sound data and not give the impression of arbitrarily putting some countries ahead of others.

As such the frustration of Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, about UK’s decision to include Pakistan in its red list of travel ban countries and the associated compulsory quarantining over there, makes a lot of sense because it does not seem like a decision that has been properly thought through. The minister also produced short videos, along with her tweet, of British Pakistanis caught in the middle of nowhere without so much as fresh and clean food. As a result they are experiencing a large number of cases of food poisoning, especially among children, and are also having to go ahead with their fasts without the ritual Sehri meal. This situation is clearly untenable, even “inhuman” as Mazsari put it, so it is good that such concerns have been raised at the level of the federal government. No doubt the Pakistani government fully backs the efforts of all countries to take whatever measures they consider necessary to keep themselves as safe from the virus as possible, but it should also officially make its feelings known about this particular ban.

The British government has said such decisions are based on sound data and medical statistics, along with a whole host of other indicators. Yet, as Mazari very rightly pointed out, it is rather difficult to take such explanations at face value because other countries like India, which has a much higher positivity rate than Pakistan and has also now recorded a fresh variant of the coronavirus, are not included in the red list. Such restrictions are of course a matter of great discomfort for the people involved because they are made to stay away from their families as well as their jobs. So the British government should either explain its actions in a little more detail, along with a timeline for their expected reversal, or it should consider rolling some of them back right now. Either way, the British travel needs to be revisited. *