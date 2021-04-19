PIA to start Karachi-Skardu direct flight operations

Pakistan International Airlines announced to operate Karachi to Skardu direct flight operations to facilitate tourists, local media reported.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the direct flights from Karachi to Skardu will operate twice a week. PIA will use Airbus A-320 aircraft for these flights.

The first flight from Karachi is likely to be scheduled on 16th May, the PIA spokesperson said.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), had earlier said that the national carrier was planning to operate direct flights from Karachi to Skardu in order to promote tourism.

Talking to the media, the CEO had said that after launching direct flights from Lahore to Skardu, the national flag carrier planning to launch Lahore-Gilgit flights as well.

Earlier on April 8, Pakistan International Airline’s first-ever direct flight from Lahore landed at the Skardu airport.

Taking off from the Allama Iqbal International Airport the flight PK-8453 reached Skardu airport in one and a half-hour, earlier this morning. The flight had 153 passengers on board.

In March Swat’s Saidu Sharif airport received its first flight after a gap of 17 years.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, PK-640, boarding 47 passengers including Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar and Communications Minister Murad Saeed landed at the airport around 11 am.