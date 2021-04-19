Bitcoin falls to $54,612 as cryptos plunge

The prices of major cryptocurrencies plunged on Sunday on speculations that the US Treasury is planning to crack down on money-laundering practices carried out via digital assets, among other factors.

At 1250 hours GMT, Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, shed 10.60 percent to reach $54,612. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $1.02 trillion.

Likewise, ethereum (ETH) shed 13.12 percent to reach $2,100. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH reached $242.7 billion. Binance coin (BNB) shed 13.37 percent to reach $450. The market capitalisation of BNB stands at $68.9 billion after this decrease.

Likewise, XRP reached $1.25 with a 22.37 percent decrease in price. Its market capitalisation has reached $56 billion with this decrease. Similarly, the price of tether (USDT) gained 0.29 percent to reach $1. The market capitalisation of the USTD stands at $48 billion after this increase.

Last week, bitcoin hit a record high of $64,870 ahead of the debut trade for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global on the Nasdaq.