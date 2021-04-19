PTA warns against fake calls for money transfer

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Sunday warned the general public for not sharing their personal details on fake calls because response to those calls may result in loss of money. In a press statement, the PTA cautioned the public to be aware of hoax, falsified and unsolicited calls and messages asking for personal details or money transfer. The PTA or other organizations such as banks will never call and ask for personal information, like ATM pin, code, OTP and account details. The People are advised to not share their personal information with an unknown caller/SMS sender and ignore calls claiming to be from PTA or other organizations asking to update or verify details i.e mother name, account balance, CNIC number, etc. Besides contacting their respective telecom service operator, consumers may also register their complaints by dialling 0800-55055 or at PTA website. The PTA said that appropriate action would be taken against the persons involved in this fraudulent activity.













