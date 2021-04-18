Greta Van Fleet spread their wings gloriously

Greta Van Fleet are back and they’re doubling down. The young Michigan rockers whose sound and classic look is reminiscent of Led Zeppelin have returned with “The Battle at Garden´s Gate,” an album not just rooted in classic 1970s rock but gloriously pounded into it. This sophomore full-length effort from the Grammy winners marks an evolution to a more expansive approach, with progressive, mystical and psychedelic elements. Many songs roar past the three-minute mark, as the band jams and doodles unrushed. There’s a bit more Rush this time in with the Zeppelin. The band has teamed up with super-producer Greg Kurstin and under his guidance this collection has more elaborate arrangements, layers and chord progressions, lots of instrumental sections and strings. It goes right to the edge of bombastic without falling over, with lyrics about nature, armies massing and weird medieval imagery. The Kiszka brothers – singer Josh, guitarist Jake, bassist Sam – and drummer Danny Wagner sound strong this time around, their musicianship deeper, their confidence high.













