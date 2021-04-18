Helen McCrory’s best-loved characters across film and television

Helen McCrory, who has died aged 52, had starring roles in several much-loved films and television series.

Peaky Blinders, Harry Potter and James Bond film Skyfall were among the actress’s on-screen credits.

Here is a look at some of McCrory’s defining roles.

Aunt Polly – Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders, which first aired in 2013, saw McCrory play the matriarch of a family who run a notorious gang in Birmingham.

Alongside Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, McCrory’s headstrong character was one of the key figures in the show.

Narcissa Malfoy – Harry Potter

McCrory played another matriarch in the Harry Potter films when she starred as Narcissa Malfoy, wife of Lucius Malfoy and mother of Draco Malfoy.

She played the role in the final three Harry Potter films.

Sonia Woodley QC – Quiz

McCrory played a defence barrister in ITV drama Quiz, which tells the story of the infamous Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheating scandal, in which an army major and his wife were accused of using an elaborate coughing trick to win the cash prize.

Her character in the drama, adapted from James Graham’s play, represented the Ingrams during their trial.

Home Secretary – Skyfall

The actress starred in the 2012 James Bond film Skyfall as Home Secretary Clair Dowar.

McCrory featured in one of the film’s most dramatic scenes when Dame Judi Dench’s character M is attacked in a courtroom.

Cherie Blair – The Queen and The Special Relationship

McCrory portrayed the wife of former prime minister Tony Blair in both The Queen and The Special Relationship in 2006 and 2010 respectively. The films were part of a trilogy by Peter Morgan, who went on to write The Crown, about Mr Blair.