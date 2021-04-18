Shaukat Tareen eyeing 6 to 7 percent growth

Newly appointed Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen held an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday-and discussed matters pertaining to economic situation of the country. On the occasion, the Finance Minister said they will have to bring the GDP growth to six to seven percent in order to address the economic woes of the country.

Shaukat Tareen said that based on his 49 years of economic experience, he knows what measure should be taken to steer the economy in the right direction.

The economists, financial experts, Federal Minister Hamad Azhar and social media members of the ruling party were also present in the meeting.

When asked regarding any plans to remove the governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Shaukat Tarin said there are no chances of his removal as he had brought exemplary reforms in the system.

The participants of the meeting questioned Shaukat Tareen about his economic plan.

On a query about the remarks he made on a private television channel about the performance of present government, he clarified that what was said in the TV interview was not only about the incumbent one but was also a reference to the past governments.

The Prime Minister expressed full confidence on the ability of Shaukat Tareen, adding that the newly appointed finance minister will work with better planning for further stability in economic affairs. “Shaukat Tareen will work in an organized manner for bringing further stability,” the PM said.