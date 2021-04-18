TLP and State

The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) came into existence when after the murder of Governor Punjab, Salman Taseer, the killer Mumtaz Qadri was judicially hanged in 2016. Within two years of its establishment, the TLP, bagged 2.2 million votes in 2018 elections. It emerged as the fifth largest party in popular vote count. Despite its getting so much electoral support, it could not win any seat from national or provincial constituencies of Punjab. Anyhow, it won two seats of Sindh Assembly from Karachi (now after being banned, its future seems uncertain).

Getting more votes than the MMA, the TLP enlivened religious votes in Pakistani politics and won new grounds. But then the TLP resorted to sit-ins and violent protests, violence began to overshadow its political achievement. As a political party, the TLP frightened the Opposition due to its swelling vote bank. Recently, in Daska by-elections, the TLP candidate got third position.

However, this party took a rigid stand on the issue of exclusion of the French ambassador. The love of Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) is an integral part of every Muslim’s faith. Every Muslim loves the Holy Prophet (SAW) more than his life and he is ready to sacrifice his life for his honor.

Prior to recent violent protests, the TLP was recognized as an emerging fanatic group, ferocious on minorities, prone to damaging public and private life and property. The current protests were its climax when activists of the TLP martyred four policemen. Hundreds of policemen and common citizens were injured in the violent protest. It incurred government’s wrath and resented common people who suffered much. Now it has to face the music in the form of ban.

The Sate of Pakistan and administration were facing a dire challenge. The fanatic activists were at large in the country, targeting policemen. In the wake of such mayhem, blood chilling videos were aired. It relegated the demand of the TLP to the background and public segments began to put pressure on the government that these goons should not go off the hook. They block the country and brutalize policemen at will, and there is no one to stop them. Hapless policemen were fleeing to save their lives while patients, women, children and common the citizens were looking at the government to save them.

Pakistan, as a state, highlighted the issue of blasphemy on global forums. Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has reiterated this stance that being Muslims, it is not possible for us to bear a diabolical person insulting our beloved Prophet (SAW. It is not freedom of speech but naked terrorism. It brings about extremism. And the West needs to revisit its conduct.

In spite of this, the TLP continued to pursue its stringent policy to torment the government. It showed no compromise in its demands. They started blacking mailing the government.

The Tehreek-i-Labbaik is not the first religious party to be banned by the government of Pakistan. In the past, many groups and parties were proscribed by the government but they continued to work with different names. They marred Pakistan’s name on global level, making ban a joke.

Now, the government must set a parameter that if a party is proscribed, its leaders should also be banned so that they should not make a new party with a different name and provide playing field to fundamentalists. In the past, Pakistan has to lose more than 70,000 lives and billions of dollars. Now we should be clear in the regard. No confusion should remain now. A comprehensive policy is needed to end extremism, sectarianism and religious intolerance. Pakistani citizens should also feel pride in their peaceful country.